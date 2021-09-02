Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $19.59 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $19,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,386,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,760,000 after purchasing an additional 131,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after purchasing an additional 934,847 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,431,000 after acquiring an additional 27,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.31.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $197.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $196.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.