Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $21.32 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,274 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,513 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $21,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.47 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

