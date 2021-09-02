Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $22.50 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $22,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 583,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.0% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,349,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,426,000 after buying an additional 77,178 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $150.31 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $90.88 and a twelve month high of $153.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.40 and its 200-day moving average is $136.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

