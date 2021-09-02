Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,059 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $18,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 25.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,722,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

Shares of NSC opened at $254.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

