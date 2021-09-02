Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,504 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $20,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $720,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $4,613,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 108,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $117.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.55 and its 200 day moving average is $122.93.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

