Nordson Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.90 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.45. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Nordson stock opened at $240.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.76. Nordson has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $243.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 146.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 37.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth $107,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

