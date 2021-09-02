Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC stock opened at $252.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.66. The company has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

