Northwest Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.4% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $139.30. 2,445,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,351,233. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

