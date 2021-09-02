Northwest Bancshares Inc. Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after buying an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,435,000 after buying an additional 402,230 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,664,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,261,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.14 on Wednesday, reaching $356.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $401.88. The company has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

