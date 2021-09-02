Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,733 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Shares of PM traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $103.56. 2,949,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,383,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.16. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $103.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

