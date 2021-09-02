Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:NWN traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $51.75. The stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.76.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NWN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northwest Natural stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Northwest Natural worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

