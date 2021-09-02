NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Up 14.5% in August

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of XSNX stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. NovAccess Global has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

Get NovAccess Global alerts:

NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

NovAccess Global, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients. The company was founded on February 25, 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, OH.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for NovAccess Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovAccess Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.