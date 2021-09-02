Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $155.27

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $155.27 and last traded at $155.27, with a volume of 414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.94.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Novanta by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Novanta by 758.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 36,446 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Novanta by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,045,000 after buying an additional 19,599 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Novanta by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 319,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,045,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

