Novozymes A/S’s (NVZMY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVZMY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,044. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

