NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Up 13.9% in August

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the July 29th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Shares of NOW stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. NOW has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $820.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85.
DNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after acquiring an additional 838,137 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in NOW by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 801,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 23,439 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NOW by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 535,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 40,569 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in NOW by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.
About NOW
NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
