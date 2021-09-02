NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Up 13.9% in August

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the July 29th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. NOW has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $820.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85.

DNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

In other NOW news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after acquiring an additional 838,137 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in NOW by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 801,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 23,439 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NOW by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 535,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 40,569 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in NOW by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

