Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.19

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.19 and last traded at $55.16, with a volume of 38594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.05.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of -423.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.42.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,022 shares of company stock worth $14,478,440. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $11,707,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $39,426,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $5,088,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 460,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,069,000 after buying an additional 410,254 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

