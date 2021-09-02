Nucleus Vision Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $21.58 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00061401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00125219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.12 or 0.00808154 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00047597 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

NCASH is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

