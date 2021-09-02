Numeraire (NMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $472.12 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $472.12 million and approximately $19.49 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for $46.29 or 0.00095317 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Numeraire Coin Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,591 coins and its circulating supply is 10,198,149 coins. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

