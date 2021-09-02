Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.91% from the company’s previous close.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nutanix from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $40.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Nutanix by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

