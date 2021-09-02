Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $10.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

