Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $10.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.