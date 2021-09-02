Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 29th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after acquiring an additional 70,552 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $23.43. 53,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,376. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

