Nuvera Communications, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:NUVR)

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS:NUVR opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78. Nuvera Communications has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $121.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.49 million during the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 11.29%.

Nuvera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

