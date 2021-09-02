NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Short Interest Update

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the July 29th total of 41,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,177.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5,087.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4,881.90. NVR has a 52 week low of $3,823.31 and a 52 week high of $5,332.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $42.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in NVR by 37.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

