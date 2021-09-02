NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Short Interest Update

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the July 29th total of 41,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,177.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5,087.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4,881.90. NVR has a 52 week low of $3,823.31 and a 52 week high of $5,332.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $42.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in NVR by 37.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NVR
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.
