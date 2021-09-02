NXM Reaches One Day Volume of $3,147.00 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, NXM has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $964.73 million and approximately $3,147.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $145.70 or 0.00292857 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NXM Profile

NXM is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,908,415 coins and its circulating supply is 6,621,354 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

