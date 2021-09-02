Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the July 29th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 15.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 929,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after buying an additional 127,701 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 241.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 341,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 241,070 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 3,300,411.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 297,037 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 17.7% during the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 289,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 43,484 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $2,727,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OACB opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

