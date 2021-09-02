Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.12

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $185.38 million and $31.42 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001431 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars.

