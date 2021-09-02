OAX (OAX) Achieves Market Cap of $15.51 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, OAX has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a market cap of $15.51 million and $1.02 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00058449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00014266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00139811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.82 or 0.00833367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00048508 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

