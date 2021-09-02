OctoFi (OCTO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.43 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for about $10.57 or 0.00021337 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 4% lower against the dollar. OctoFi has a total market cap of $8.43 million and $44,915.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00061711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00122955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.04 or 0.00809363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00047678 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

