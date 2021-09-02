Odyssey (OCN) Achieves Market Cap of $8.35 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $8.35 million and approximately $257,383.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00126547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.43 or 0.00802378 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00047477 BTC.

About Odyssey

OCN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

