Oikos (OKS) Price Hits $0.0133 on Exchanges

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $36,807.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00065201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00133871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.76 or 0.00157152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.82 or 0.07546111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,204.67 or 1.00176736 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.20 or 0.00804530 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 186,994,359 coins and its circulating supply is 176,971,318 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.