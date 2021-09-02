OIN Finance Trading Up 20.2% This Week (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $213,248.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00060701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00126533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.77 or 0.00802918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047390 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,308,552 coins. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

