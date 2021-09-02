Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $293.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $293.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s previous close.

OKTA has been the topic of several other research reports. KGI Securities began coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.05.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA stock opened at $264.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.06 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,316.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 633.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.