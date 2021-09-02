Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $300.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock. 35,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,706,922 shares.The stock last traded at $268.51 and had previously closed at $264.76.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.22.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,058.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Okta by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.37.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

