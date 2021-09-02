Okta’s (OKTA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Summit Insights

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Summit Insights in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $275.00. Summit Insights’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

OKTA has been the subject of several other research reports. KGI Securities started coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.05.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA stock opened at $264.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.37.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $366,326.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,058.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $1,049,168.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,841.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Okta by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Okta by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Okta by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.