Olyseum (OLY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $424,768.00

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Olyseum has traded 53.4% higher against the dollar. Olyseum has a total market capitalization of $16.88 million and approximately $424,768.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olyseum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00064281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00131749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.06 or 0.00156486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.18 or 0.07563683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,553.53 or 0.99898072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00841653 BTC.

Olyseum Profile

Olyseum’s launch date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,171,589,650 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

