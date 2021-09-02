Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Short Interest Down 13.7% in August

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,180,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the July 29th total of 10,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,755 shares of company stock worth $62,479. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

OHI traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $33.85. 1,497,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,666. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

