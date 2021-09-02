Omnitude Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $412,916.00 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Omnitude has a total market cap of $592,822.46 and approximately $412,916.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00061793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00119416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.33 or 0.00807966 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00047551 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

