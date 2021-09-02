OneRoot Network Market Cap Hits $589,057.78 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $589,057.78 and $70,095.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00126508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.99 or 0.00803519 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00047489 BTC.

OneRoot Network Coin Profile

OneRoot Network is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

