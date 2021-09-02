Onooks Market Cap Hits $4.68 Million (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Onooks has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. Onooks has a total market cap of $4.68 million and $171,816.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00064776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00133405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.08 or 0.00156865 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.75 or 0.07553412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003238 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,686.57 or 0.99821167 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.03 or 0.00980461 BTC.

Onooks Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,204 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Onooks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onooks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Onooks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

