Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Short Interest Update

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the July 29th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 45,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $3,402,255.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,129,088.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,645,359 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

ONTO stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.42. 2,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,975. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $79.45.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

