Ontology Gas (ONG) Price Tops $1.14 on Major Exchanges

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $326.29 million and approximately $26.95 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002301 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00060371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00137373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.06 or 0.00816753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00047595 BTC.

Ontology Gas Coin Profile

Ontology Gas (ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,671,358 coins. Ontology Gas' official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Ontology Gas' official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology Gas' official website is ont.io

