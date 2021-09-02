Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.80 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.73 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 177,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,148. The company has a market cap of $457.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.27 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75.

OOMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 13,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $302,617.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $123,807.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,952 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ooma stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 587.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 233,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.18% of Ooma worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

