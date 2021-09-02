Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.400-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.50 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.47 million.Ooma also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.110 EPS.

NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.73. 177,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,148. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. Ooma has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $457.74 million, a PE ratio of -179.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Ooma alerts:

OOMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,257,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,406.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $123,807.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,392 shares of company stock worth $1,831,952 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ooma stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ooma were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.