Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.30. Open Lending posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $5,907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,121,300. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Open Lending by 18.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1,082.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,478,000 after buying an additional 668,756 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 167,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Open Lending by 193.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 77,995 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 12.2% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,120,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,385,000 after acquiring an additional 231,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending stock opened at $38.96 on Thursday. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.80 and a beta of 0.36.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.