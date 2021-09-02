Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Open Lending worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $4,810,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 65.2% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 845,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,444,000 after purchasing an additional 333,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $5,494,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

In related news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $10,513,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $5,907,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $32,121,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $38.96 on Thursday. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 194.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

