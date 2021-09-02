OpenDAO Price Reaches $1.94 on Exchanges (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00060714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00137959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.68 or 0.00817000 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00047745 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

