OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $300.87 Million

Brokerages expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to post $300.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $306.50 million and the lowest is $297.50 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $428.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.57 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OPK shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.85 on Thursday. OPKO Health has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $6.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $369,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,612,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after acquiring an additional 530,660 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 248,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 47,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

