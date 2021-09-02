Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.830-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $602 million-$606 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.08 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $25.75. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,513. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPRT. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $51,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,800 shares of company stock worth $684,800 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oportun Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,289 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Oportun Financial worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.