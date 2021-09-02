OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 994,100 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the July 29th total of 879,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $666,602.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,602.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 1,667 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $85,517.10. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,749 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,472 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,347,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after acquiring an additional 86,181 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $37,653,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 755,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 664,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after acquiring an additional 70,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPRX traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,174. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.92 and a beta of 0.65. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $69.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.44.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OPRX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

