Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,624 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 142,723 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $68,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 214.3% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.46.

ORCL stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,605,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,726,494. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $250.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

